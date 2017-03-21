Real Madrid will find it very hard to sign Chelsea defensive star
22 March at 19:55Real Madrid are being linked with a summer move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso but according to Marca the LaLiga giants will find it very hard to sign the Spaniard who moved to Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina last summer.
Antonio Conte invested € 22 million to lure the Spain International from the Franchi this past August. The Italian tactician is an admirer of the former Fiorentina star and is not willing to sell him at any price.
Real Madrid considered signing Marcos Alonso last summer but according to reports in Spain they missed their chance to him with Chelsea that managed to welcome the player’s services in the last week of the summer transfer window.
Marcos Alonso has four goals and two assists in 27 appearances with Chelsea so far this season. The Spaniard contract expires in summer 2021 but Antonio Conte is believed to have long-term plans for him at the Stamford Bridge.
