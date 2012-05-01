Real Madrid willing to include Benzema in swap deal for Inter Milan star
05 January at 11:12Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has given Florentino Perez the green light to bring Inter Milan superstar Mauro Icardi to the Bernabeu over the summer.
As for the Nerazzurri, they’re confident that, even if the Spanish club triggers his €110 million release clause, the Argentine will decline their contract offer. Additionally, the clause is only valid until the 15 April, after which the Nerazzurri have control over his future.
Knowing that the Nerazzurri aren’t likely to allow their top striker to leave for anything less than an exorbitant amount of money, Perez is prepared to sweeten any Icardi deal with a swap for Karim Benzema.
The Frenchman has struggled this season, but Zinedine wants to keep him in his rotation, even if they acquire Icardi.
Icardi’s agent Wanda Nara (who is also his wife) is scheduled to meet with Inter’s brass in February to discuss a contract renewal in anticipation of a big money move on the horizon.
