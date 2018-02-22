Real Madrid: Zidane apologizes with unhappy Liverpool & Juve target

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane apologized with Dani Ceballos for playing him only 28 seconds in Wednesday’s La Liga clash against Leganes. The Spaniard entered the pitch in the recovery time and did only have time for a quick run in the middle of the park before the referee blown his whistle.



Ceballos is being struggling with game time and European giants like Liverpool and Juventus are being linked with welcoming his services.



"I felt bad and I am very sorry," Zidane said.



"I told him and I don’t like to put on a player for 30 seconds for nothing. The player’s attitude is fantastic. He keeps working hard even if he hasn’t played many games. He is fantastic and I remember the game against Alaves when he scored two goals."



"It is clear that we have character, personality and to score 26 goals in six games is very good. We want to continue this good run," he added.



Ceballos, however, is not the only unhappy star in Madrid. Think of Gareth Bale, for example.



"He [Bale] will always be important in the team and is in the process of getting himself right”, Zidane insisted. “A player always misses out, I am not thinking of one or two but all the players. I know that some players are not of interest to you but there are those that train each day, hardly ever play and I am interested in them. I see Bale like all of them and I count on all of them.”

