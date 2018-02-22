Real Madrid, Zidane: 'Benzema and Bale? They will be staying...'

Real Madrid will be taking on Bayern Munich tomorrow in the return leg of the UCL semi-finals. Los Blancos beat Bayern Munich by a 1-2 score in Germany as the return leg will be played in Madrid. Here is what Real boss Zinedine Zidane had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press in his pre-game conference:



" Benzema and Gareth Bale? Well we need them and the rumors aren't true. They will be staying on with us next season too. Ucl final? Well the idea to make a third straight UCL final will surely give us motivation as we want to do well. We will have to be perfect tomorrow we know this. We want to reach our objective but to do so, we will have to do well against a very strong team in Bayern Munich".



Sergio Ramos then added : " We want to keep beating records, that's our objective. We have been studying our opponents as we know that we are going to have to be very good tomorrow...".