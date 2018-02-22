Real Madrid: Zidane deals Arsenal & Man Utd transfer blow
18 April at 10:10Real Madrid will be playing against Athletic Bilbao tonight and the Merengues’ boss Zinedine Zidane has had time to talk about the game and the club’s transfer strategies for next summer.
The likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are reported to be likely to leave the Bernabeu in the summer. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Welshman, whilst Benzema is a long time target of Arsenal.
Talking to Spanish media ahead of tonight’s clash, Zidane said: “I don’t think that Bale and Benzema are in danger of leaving in the summer.”
“Their permanence here is not in doubt, I don’t think they are sad. I need all of my players now and I think both Bale and Benzema are fit.”
“Of course they’d like to score more goals but I think they are working hard.”
Zidane did warn both Premier League giants about the future of Real Madrid’s star.
