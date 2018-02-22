Real Madrid: Zidane explains why Ronaldo is the best striker in the world
03 April at 23:10Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane talked to Premium Sport on Tuesday night after the Merengues’ 3-0 win over Juventus: “We were perfect, and the result proves it. We played very well and Juve player very well too. They had chances to score goals but they didn’t and we did.”
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning brace which included an amazing bicycle-kick goal in the second half. “He is proving that he is the best striker in the world”, Zidane said. “He is a different player, he never gives up, he always wants to improve. He missed a couple of goals as well but that is part of football.”
Max Allegri also talked to media after the game: "It’s impossible not to concede a goal against Real Madrid, especially in two games. We had a good reaction, we played well until Dybala was sent off. Ronaldo has 14 goals in 9 games, a player like this on the pitch means your team can only score one goal. We should have finished the game on 2-0 for them, now it’s really hard, we have to focus on the Serie A and the Coppa Italia.”
