Real Madrid, Zidane: ‘Las Palmas victory counts for nothing against Juventus’
02 April at 11:45Real Madrid head into the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Juventus in fine form, having won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 3-0 victory over Las Palmas, after which Zinedine Zidane spoke to beIN SPORTS. Here is what he had to say:
“The team played well and we brought home the result we wanted. We put in a good performance, but against Juventus our recent victories will count for nothing. The match against Juventus will be very different compared to the one against Las Palmas.”
Meanwhile, during an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Los Blancos winger Lucas Vázquez believes he and his teammates are in great condition ahead of their encounter with the Bianconeri. He said:
“The victory against Las Palmas was tough because many players had just arrived back from international duty. Winning was important because we face Juventus tomorrow. We are in good condition now and we believe the match against Juve is coming at the right time for us. We are in much better shape than we were and we have to take advantage of this.”
