Real Madrid: Zidane left short of options at the back for Juve return clash

Zidedine Zidane has been in the headlines after claiming he will not give Barcelona the customary guard of honor if they are already champions when the two teams meet in May.



Although their La Liga campaign has been one they’d probably like to forget as they have failed to keep pace with Barca, their strong play in the UEFA Champions League continues and they currently hold a 3-0 aggregate lead over Juventus ahead of the return leg.



However, Zidane has been dealt bad news ahead Wednesday’s quarterfinal match in terms of availably on the back line.



For the home match Zidane will not have captain Sergio Ramos (disqualified), Nacho Fernandez (injured), and Vallejo (injured). Raphaël Varane will be the only center-back available, so Zizou might be forced to slot in Casemiro alongside the Frenchman.



Real face cross-town rivals Atlético Madrid today at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match between second and third on the table.

