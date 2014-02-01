Real Madrid: Zidane looks to rival for Navas replacement
07 December at 15:45With speculation swirling around Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas, attention has turned to Florentino Perez and his plan to replace him.
Athletic Club Bilbao’s 23-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta is favored by most for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, other, more recognizable names have come to the forefront in recent weeks.
Earlier today we reported on the potential that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois may hitch a ride to Madrid if his contract situation in London isn’t resolved. AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been linked to Real Madrid. However, it appears Perez and Zinedine Zidane may not have to look that far.
Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is already considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and is no stranger to La Liga. Don Balon is reporting that Real Madrid may step in front of PSG – who are favorites to land him – and acquire Oblak…much to the distaste of Diego Simeone.
Go to comments