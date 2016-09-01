Real Madrid: Zidane makes huge Salah admission

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane held a press conference ahead of the final if the FIFA Club World Cup where he was asked about Karim Benzema.



The French World Cup Winner stated that: "I don't agree with the criticism. What interests me is not just his goals. Karim is a different type of player, he will not score 50 a season, but he has many other attributes. I like what Karim does for the team, he's one of the best in this regard, and in the team game, I value that a lot. I'm going to defend Benzema to death."



Zidane was also asked about Liverpool's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah stating that "he is a great player. I think he demonstrated that when he played at Roma and now he is demonstrating that at Liverpool. He is an important player and he is developing all the time. He is till young so he has a lot to give, he is a player I hold in high regard."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)