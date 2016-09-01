Real Madrid, Zidane receives an ultimatum ?

After losing the Clasico by a hefty 3-0 score line, Zinedine Zidane's position with the club seems to be in heavy doubt.

Real Madrid are coming off back-to-back UEFA Champions league titles but this season has been difficult for them. They are currently 14 points off FC Barcelona in the la Liga standings and they only finished second in their UEFA UCL group behind Tottenham (they will now face PSG in the last 16 of the competition because of this).



Many Real Madrid supporters have been upset by how their club have been playing as the pressure on Zidane is growing. According to Spanish reports, it seems like Zidane's faith with the club will be decided by his early 2018 results. Other than Zidane, Perez' position is also in doubt as he will have to have a strong winter transfer market. Going back to the French coach, since la Liga is now out of their reach, their game against PSG will be crucial indeed. If los Blancos are to lose this tie, then Zidane's position will be a very heated one....