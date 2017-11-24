Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has handed an update on the injury situation of former Tottenham superstar Gareth Bale.

Bale, 28, has sustained two injuries already this season, with the second one currently having kept him out for several weeks. He has been struggling with injuries since last season and has struggled for game time, due to that.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga game against Malaga tomorrow, Zinedine Zidane opened up about Bale’s fitness. The Frenchman said:

"I prefer to have Gareth, what he can give us is his strength. He's very good, he's quick, he's focused well. He can bring us a lot of things, the important thing is that he's with us, he trains, he plays, because that goes to remove all the negative things that he may have around him. "

"This time it will take less time to recover because the injury has not been very long. Now he has to recover one hundred percent, but I think it will not take long to recover the form.”

"We know what Gareth can give us, he is very strong, very powerful, technically very good. He works a lot and has done very well in the matches he has played. He talks a lot about his injuries but he is a player who is very important to us, he knows it. I know it and everybody knows it. I do not know when he's going to play, we'll see when he returns with the team.