Real Madrid, Zidane releases updates on Ronaldo and Bale ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to feature in the upcoming El Clasico. There's a big 11 point gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid currently and with Zidane’s men at fourth in the table, they'll have the chance to cut down the lead to 11 points. A defeat could put an end to their title hopes.



Zidane was talking to reporters in the pre-match press conference and confirmed that Ronaldo is a hundred percent for the game. He said: “Ronaldo is fine. He's a 100 percent. He's only thinking about tomorrow's game.” The Frenchman was asked about whether he likes the way Barcelona play. He said: “Doesn't matter how they play, the important thing is that they're at the top of the table. We can say all we like, but they're first and we will look to cut the gap.”



​Zidane admitted that he still trusts Gareth Bale, despite his recent injury problems and was also asked about whether the Welsh star will feature tomorrow. He said : “I will not say it. We will see tomorrow.”

