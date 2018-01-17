Real Madrid: Zidane responds to Cristiano Ronaldo exit talks
17 January at 16:00Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane responded to reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with leaving the Merengues.
The French manager held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and discussed about the Portuguese’s possible exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.
“I am not worries for the future of Cristiano”, Zidane said on the eve of the Copa del Rey clash against Leganes (quotes via Tuttosport).
“We know there may be many rumours about him but Cristiano must only focus on the pitch. I want to talk about his performances, I want to talk about what he does on the pitch.”
“I can’t imagine Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo. He is where he has to be. I am only focused on the sporting part of this. I am not going to talk about his future, I am here to talk about what he does on the pitch, the club is entitled to talk about other things.”
Go to comments