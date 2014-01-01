Real Madrid: Zidane takes swipe at Ronaldo, “could have done more”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale will be the key figures in turning the second half of Real Madrid's season around, according to embattled head coach Zinedine Zidane.



Madrid are languishing 19 points behind rivals and runaway leaders Barcelona in La Liga, while Leganes humiliatingly dumped them out of the Copa del Rey last week. However, back-to-back La Liga wins over Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia have plundered 11 goals, with Ronaldo hitting a brace in each match after falling below his customarily prolific levels so far this season.



"It's the same as always, he's always there," said Zidane of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Saturday's trip to Levante. “We are always going to ask more from Cristiano because he is the reference point for this team.



"When you finish a game, people can always say Cristiano could have done more.”



He also spoke glowingly about the now-healthy Gareth Bale. “When he is at his best, he is the player who makes the difference, quite simply. He's scored goals recently and we know when he gets the ball something is going to happen."