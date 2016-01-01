Real Madrid: Zidane to offer Morata plus cash in exchange for Dybala
28 March at 23:10With Chelsea that are not going to listen to any offer for Eden Hazard in the summer, Real Madrid will put all their efforts to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala who, however, is close to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants.
According to Italian news outlet Leggo, the Merengues are set to offer € 125 million to sign the Argentinean striker adding Alvaro Morata in the deal. The Spaniard would be happy to return to his former club but Juventus are not open to sell Dybala at any price unless the former Palermo star demands to leave the club at the end of the season.
Juventus have decided to match the player’s salary demands raising his annual wages from € 2 million-a-year to almost € 7 million-a-year. Therefore, Juventus believe the player won’t ask to leave the club anytime in the future.
Dybala’s new contract is set to expire in June 2021 and Juventus hope they will manage to keep La Joya in Turin for just as much time. Barcelona are also interested in signing Dybala with the bluagrana director of sport that has confirmed his interest in the 23-year-old.
Go to comments