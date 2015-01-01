Real Madrid: Zidane wants to block exit of Milan & Chelsea target, transfer announcement imminent
21 May at 10:57Real Madrid have a huge chance to become LaLiga champions for the first time in the last five years. The Merengues will face Malaga away today and a draw would be enough for Zinedine Zidane’s men to become Spanish champions. Barcelona are three points behind Real Madrid and their fortunes do not depend on them anymore as they need to win against Eibar and hope Malaga will defeat Real Madrid if the blaugrana are to win their third successive LaLiga title.
Meantime the Merengues are also focusing on the summer transfer window. Alvaro Morata is being rumoured to be willing to leave the Bernabeu in the summer as the Spaniard is looking for more game time.
AC Milan and Chelsea have been linked with making a move for the talented Spanish striker but according to a report of El Bernabeu the French manager wants to block Morata’s exit.
The Spanish striker will have showdown talks with Zidane after the Champions League final but if he will confirm his intention to leave, Real Madrid won’t sell him for less than € 70 million.
Meantime, the Merengues are set to announce the signing of Vinicius Junior, who will swap Flamengo with the Bernabeu hierarchy in 2019. According to reports in Brazil and Spain, Real Madrid will announce the player’s signings on Tuesday. Real Madrid have agreed to pay the player’s € 45 million release clause and the ‘Next Neymar’ is set to become the next LaLiga star.
