Real Madrid, Zidane: ‘Why I didn’t sign Chelsea and Juventus target’
20 April at 16:10Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has spoken to the Spanish media about his decision to veto Los Blancos’ pursuit of Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa during the January transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“When I start a season, I do it with three goalkeepers available and I finish it with the same three goalkeepers. He is a very strong young player but he does not belong to us. I never need a new goalkeeper halfway through the season.”
Interestingly, Zizou did not rule out the possibility of making another bid for the 23-year-old, who has been hailed as one of Spain’s brightest talents. Indeed, the young stopper is also rumoured to be wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, so Los Merengues cannot afford to stall for too much longer.
President Florentino Pérez is determined to land him and, as the vast majority of people within football realise, the 71-year-old usually gets exactly what he wants.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
