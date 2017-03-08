Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t going to play for Borussia Dortmund next season, not if

The Gabonese star and former AC Milan reject believes his cycle in Germany is over, seeing as he wants to win major trophies.

Though he’s been linked to many clubs - including Manchester United and a Chinese team

L’Equipe confirm that the former Monaco man will pressure the Yellow&Black to let him go. Scorer of 21 Bundesliga goals, he added a brace to his total this weekend as Borussia knocked the stuffing out of Bayer Leverkusen 6-2.

OK Diario claim that Aubameyang still dreams of playing for the Merengues, a promise he made to his grandad when he was younger.

The German star has also ended up on AC Milan’s radar, but the Rossoneri’s problems selling the club will put paid to that.