Real offer €85m plus Spurs target for Dybala
07 August at 18:00Real Madrid have thrown Juventus a curveball in the Paulo Dybala sweepstakes, according to the latest reports.
The Merengues have, according to Mundo Deportivo, offered former Inter playmaker Mateo Kovacic to the Bianconeri in exchange for La Joya, alongside €85 million.
The Galacticos benchwarmer is also liked by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but has also long been followed by Juventus, with Coach Max Allegri known to be an admirer.
Dybala is admired by Barcelona and Manchester United, too, but recent comments from Juventus technical director Giuseppe Marotta made it clear that Juventus wouldn’t sell.
Dybala is seen as a replacement for Neymar, but also as a means of enriching Real’s forward line, with the Bernabeu side interested in the likes of Kylian M’Bappe.
Mundo Deportivo claim that Juventus won’t sell Dybala, who scored 19 goals in all competitions and added seven assists last season.
The Croatian Kovacic started 19 Liga games last season, but was left in the stands for the Champions League final.
