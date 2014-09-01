The Merengues have, according to Mundo Deportivo, offered former Inter playmaker Mateo Kovacic to the Bianconeri in exchange for La Joya, alongside

85 million.

The Galacticos benchwarmer is also liked by

Dybala is admired by Barcelona and Manchester United, too, but recent comments from Juventus technical director Giuseppe Marotta made it clear that Juventus wouldn’t sell.

Dybala is seen as a replacement for Neymar, but also as a means of enriching Real’s forward line, with the Bernabeu side interested in the likes of Kylian M’Bappe.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Juventus won’t sell Dybala, who scored 19 goals in all competitions and added seven assists last season.