Real Madrid are ready to offer Alvaro Morata a big raise in order to keep him at the Bernabeu.

The Galacticos academy product has been at the centre of a European auction, with Milan recently reported to be ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for the 60 million man.

Zinedine Zidane is trying to convince the Spanish international to remain,

He’s also promised the striker - who managed 15 Liga goals this season - more playing time next season.

That would mean that Morata would make as much as Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus, and more than Paulo Dybala.

In fact, AS confirm that Zidane and Morata have already spoken face-to-face on a number of occasions.

The problem is that Morata wants to keep the starting spot which he had in Spain’s last major tournament, Euro 2016. His objective is to not miss the plane for Russia 2018.