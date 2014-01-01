Real Madrid have entered the race for Paulo Dybala, according to the latest report from Don Balon.

While Mauro Icardi of Inter is supposed to be the emergency striker that the Galacticos need for January - though it doesn’t sound like he’s interested - the Madrid side wants to plan in the long term, too, and Dybala is seen as the man for next summer.

The Argentine started out very hot indeed this season, scoring ten times in Serie A action before the end of September. Things have gotten harder since, the Bianconeri star only smashing in two more goals in as many months.

The real concern for Juventus isn’t his form in front of goal (he’s given seven assists to Gonzalo Higuain alone) but the fact that the Argentine has voiced his doubts about the club before.

A report which emerged after the Barcelona game indicated that La Joya had spoken with Leo Messi, and voiced his doubts about the Old Lady’s ability to compete in Europe this season.

Could that be his cue to leave?