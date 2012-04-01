Champions league: Real-Psg 1-1, half time ratings...

Real Madrid are taking on PSG in a big UEFA Champions league game tonight. Rabiot scored a huge away goal for PSG as he gave Emery's club a 0-1 lead. Los Blancos fought back as Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty-kick just before half-time to tie the game up at one. It was Lo Celso who committed the foul on the play. Here are our half time ratings as the second half should be as entertaining.



PLAYER RATINGS:



Real Madrid: Keylor Navas (6); Nacho (5.5), Sergio Ramos (6), Varane (6), Marcelo (6.5); Casemiro (6), Kroos (6.5), Modrić (6); Isco (6), Cristiano Ronaldo (7), Karim Benzema (5.5).



Paris Saint-Germain: Areola (6.5); Dani Alves (6), Marquinhos (6), Kimpembe (6), Berchiche (6); Marco Verratti (6.5), Lo Celso (5), Rabiot (7); Kylian Mbappé (6.5), Edinson Cavani (6), Neymar (6.5).



Tops: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Neymar (Psg), Rabiot (Psg)



Flops: Nacho (Real Madrid), Lo Celso (Psg)



You can follow the second half with us right here on Calciomercato.com.