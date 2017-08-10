Real Madrid are ready to offer a new deal to one of their young midfield prodigies, Marcos Asensio.

With Manchester United and Arsenal sniffing around him this summer and ready to offer him regular playing time, Real want to extend the 21-year-old,

Though his current release clause is set at €80 million, the Merengues want to almost double it to

150m.

Asensio scored 10 times in 38 appearances last season, but wasn’t a regular starter, leaving the second-teamer frustrated. Asensio’s agent has been travelling, preventing him from sealing the deal.

The midfielder is set to sign a new deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for another five years.

Zinedine Zidane recently stated that he considered Asensio to be a key part of his plans, and this seems to confirm this.

Will this be enough to keep the Premier League away from him?