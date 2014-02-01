The reason why Serie A giants Juventus have been benching their Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala has been revealed





JUVE STARLET WON'T SCORE AGAINST HIS PARENT CLUB Dybala has made only 12 starts for the Old Lady this season and the last time he started for Massimiliano Allegri’s men was back on the 1st of December, when Juventus had picked up 1-0 win over Scudetto rivals Napoli. He was left on the bench against Roma this past weekend, as Juve grabbed an all important 1-0 win over the giallorossi.

It is believed that it is not as if Dybala’s fitness is not up to the mark, but the reason why the 24-year-old has been left on the bench in the recent games is that his agent, who happens to be his brother, has initiated contact with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Massimiliano Allegri, as a result, is not happy with the player.

Giuseppe Marotta is aware of how Dybala’s agent has contacted PSG over a possible and isn’t happy with neither the player nor his agent.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey)