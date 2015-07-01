Real, Ronaldo becomes the first ever player to score 100 UEFA European cup goals

Lionel Messi had a very rough time yesterday as his FC Barcelona fell to Juventus by a 3-0 score in Turin. Today, Cristiano Ronaldo had a better time as he re-wrote the history books: he becomes the first ever player to score 100 UEFA European cup goals in the history of the game.



He scored two big away goals tonight for Real as they beat Bayern Munich 1-2. This is Bayern's first home loss in a while as los Blancos must feel confident going into the second leg. CR7 scored his 96th and 97th Champions league goal tonight which becomes his 99th and 100th goal if you consider all of the UEFA cup games (like the supercup).



It was a month since Ronaldo scored his last goal but he saved these two goals for the right time. He is coming off a great year as he won the Euro cup with Portugal and the Champions league with Real Madrid. On a personnal note, he also won his 4th ballon d'or in 2016 as he has his eyes on more of them in the future...