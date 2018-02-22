Real Madrid have a new plan to

The Roja shotstopper is considered to be a priority by Florentino Perez, who wants to replace Keylor Navas between the sticks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to El Chiringuito, James Rodriguez could play a key role in this move: the Colombian could be sold outright to Bayern Munich (who only have him on loan at the moment) so that Real could collect the 44 million they’re owed in the release clause.

That money would be used to finance a move for De Gea, though selling Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale could also play a major role in this.

The Chamartin side has a problem, however: recent reports indicated that Jose Mourinho had played a key role in persuading his goalkeeper to stay, and there is also talk that the two sides are discussing a five-year deal.

@EdoDalmonte