Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga games at home against Barcelona (W5 D2). Their last defeat at Anoeta against the Blaugrana side in this competition was in May 2007 (0-2).



These seven games without a win mark Barcelona’s worst streak as a visitor in La Liga this century.



The Basque side have only won one of their last seven La Liga games (D3 L3), and have failed to score in three of their last four.



Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in their last four La Liga games. The last time they kept five clean sheets in a row was in May 2016.



Barcelona are already winter champions with 48 points from their opening 18 games of the season. In 11 of the 13 last seasons that they have led at this stage, they have gone on to win the title (Atlético in 13/14 and Real Madrid in 06/07 are the exceptions).



Real Sociedad have scored six goals in the first 15 minutes of games in La Liga this season, more than any other side. Barcelona are one of three sides yet to score any goals in this period.