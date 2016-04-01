Real Sociedad inform Barcelona & Man City price tag for Inigo Martinez

That Real Sociedad's Spanish central defender Inigo Martinez has been attracting interest from Manchester City and FC Barcelona for quite some time is no secret.



However, his parent club, Real Sociedad are not too keen on letting him go without a fight according to report from several Spanish media outlets. According to the report Real Sociedad have made it clear that they will not accept a penny less than the €32 million redemption clause stipulated in Martinez' contract with the Primera Division side.



Inigo Martinez, born in 1991, has come up through the youth ranks at the club and has featured 222 times across all competitions scoring 17 goals during his seven season with the Sociedad first team. Martinez signed a five year deal with Real Sociedad in April 2016.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)