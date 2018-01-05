Real star hints at Bayern stay and criticizes Zidane
06 January at 11:30Real Madrid’s Colombian superstar James Rodriguez has indicated at a possible stay at Bayern Munich.
The 26-year-old Colombian playmaker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich this season and has racked up a tally of four assists and two goals for the Bavarians, as he has taken his time in settling into life in Germany. His two-season long loan deal means that Rodriguez will spend another season at Bayern next season.
In a recent interview with Spanish daily Marca, Rodriguez has hinted his desire to stay at Bayern Munich for longer than just two seasons. The Colombian said: "Little by little I have been playing more minutes and I have started finding my rhythm.
"I want to stay at Bayern Munich, as I am happy and very comfortable [here].
"I'm not think about anything else, as the Bundesliga is a great league."
The former Monaco man also ended up criticizing Zinedine Zidane from his time at Real Madrid. Rodriguez said: "Each coach has their preferences and I have to respect Zidane's, but I wasn't part of them, even though I scored goals and gave assists.”
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
