Real Madrid’s Colombian superstar James Rodriguez has indicated at a possible stay at Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old Colombian playmaker is currently on loan at Bayern Munich this season and has racked up a tally of four assists and two goals for the Bavarians, as he has taken his time in settling into life in Germany. His two-season long loan deal means that Rodriguez will spend another season at Bayern next season.

In a recent interview with Spanish daily Marca , Rodriguez has hinted his desire to stay at Bayern Munich for longer than just two seasons. The Colombian said:

"I want to stay at Bayern Munich, as I am happy and very comfortable [here].

"I'm not think about anything else, as the Bundesliga is a great league."

The former Monaco man also ended up criticizing Zinedine Zidane from his time at Real Madrid. Rodriguez said:

"Little by little I have been playing more minutes and I have started finding my rhythm."Each coach has their preferences and I have to respect Zidane's, but I wasn't part of them, even though I scored goals and gave assists.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)