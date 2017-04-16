Karim Benzema sounds like he approves of his club’s decision to pursue Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

“He’s a very good player,”

“Of course he’s be a good signing, he’s a player I like a lot. I wish him the best."

Hazard himself told the same show that he could be tempted to leave Chelsea and play for someone else, but made it clear that this wasn’t an immediate desire.

“One of my personal ojbectives could be to play for other clubs,”

“But I’m trying to focus on the present, to end the current season with Chelsea. I have a deal until 2020.

“For the moment, I’m here, and I’m happy here”.

Benzema himself hasn’t had the best of seasons, and the arrival of Eden Hazard could end up displacing either him or Gareth Bale.

The Frenchman has still scored fifteen goals in 37 total appearances.

The 29-year-old is being linked to a move to AC Milan.