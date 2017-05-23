Real Madrid won’t stop Alvaro Morata from leaving this summer,

The Chelsea and Milan target is valued at around

80 million, but it doesn’t look like Real will be getting anything as much for that, except maybe from China, with CSL clubs also rumoured to be interested.

The latest news comes from the ‘El Larguero’ show, which reveals that the striker- who is disillusioned with both the club and Coach Zinedine Zidane - wants to fight for a spot somewhere else, despite his passion for his childhood love, the Merengues.

This is despite the fact that Morata is Real’s second Liga scorer with 15 goals, despite only starting 14 games.

Antonio Conte is a known admirer of the 24-year-old, who scored in the 2015 Champions League final as Juventus went down 3-1 to Barcelona.

Conte had originally recruited the Spaniard there, but left before he could Coach him to join Italy.

Federico Albrizio recently wrote that AC Milan would be able to offer him

7 million a season, but recent reports indicate that the Rossoneri could look elsewhere, as Real really don’t want to give him away for nothing.