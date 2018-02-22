Real, Zidane: "Juve? I get mad when people talk about injustices..."

Zinedine Zidane spoke to the press in his pre-game conference as he talked a bit about their UCL game against Juventus, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Real-Juve game? I am furious to hear people talk about injustices or thefts, this makes me very mad. I am disappointed in what has been said after the game. PK? Well I am talking in general. Everyone is allowed their own opinion on the penalty-kick decision. I personally thing that there was a foul but that's only me. I am mad about what has been said after the game about us. It's like if the UEFA hand us the UCL title back in September, this get's me very mad. We work very hard to be in top form and we deserve everything that we have accomplished over the past few seasons. Buffon? He spoke right after the defeat but he probably changed his mind since. I think that we fully deserved to progress to the next phase of the competition, that's for sure...".