Real, Zidane provides Ronaldo update ahead of Juve clash
08 April at 21:35Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid earlier on today (1-1 Full time) as Zinedine Zidane spoke to Fox Sports (via IlBianconero) after the game. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Cristiano Ronaldo? We had already decided ahead of the game. It was a technical substitution but I can tell you that Cristiano will surely be there for us on Wednesday in our game against Juventus. PSG and Juve wins? Well we are doing much better now and we are playing better. Even today, we created many scoring chances. We didn't do very well for 10-15 minutes in the second half but this happens in football. Even so, I want to congratulate my players for their game. At the moment there aren't many critics but they will return if we make a few mistakes. We are looking ahead as we do not want to be like we were two months ago. We are now fully focused on Juventus as this will be a big game for us...".
