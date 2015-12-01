Reason behind Conte & Mourinho spat revealed

Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia reports that the reason behind the inflamatory remarks from Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Manchester United's José Mourinho against each other could be that they are both candidates to take over the Paris Saint-Germian hot seat after Unai Emery.



According to the report PSG are looking for a replacement to Unai Emery for next season and they have identified the former Inter manager Mourinho as well as former Juventus manager Conte as potential successors.



The Ligue 1 giants consider both men ideal as they are charismatic, have won many titles in more than one country and league as well as being used to leading a group of big name players. Therefore, either man could be ideal to take over a group of big name players to win the one trophy the Parisians have had their eyes set on but been unable to win, namely the Champions League.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)