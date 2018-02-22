Recap: Napoli, Lazio results build Serie A excitement

In a pair of results with strong implications for the Serie A table, Napoli and Lazio saw the separation between themselves grow on Sunday night.



Napoli, with a 1-0 victory of Genoa, renewed their hope of unseating Juventus as Italian football champions. Only 24 hours before, the Bianconeri shockingly dropped a pair of points against SPAL with a 0-0 result against the relegation-challenged squad.



A 72nd minute goal from Raul Albiol ensured that Napoli would finish the week only two points behind Juventus for the top spot in Serie A.



On the other hand, Lazio, which is fighting for a Champions League spot next season, dropped points against Genoa. Early goals from Simone Verdi and Lucas Leiva canceled each other out as they drew with Bologna at home.



The lone point leaves Lazio one point behind Inter for the fourth, and final, Champions League spot in Italy, but having played one more match than the Nerazzurri. They now sit five behind Roma for the third spot in Serie A.



In fact, they are now only four points ahead of AC Milan, despite having played one more match than the Rossoneri for the only guaranteed Europa League spot. It’s entirely possible that, after winning this seasons Supercoppa Italiana, Lazio could miss out on Europe altogether next season.