Referee and assistant of Juventus-Milan punished after controversial late penalty decision

The referee of Juventus-Milan has been punished for his wrong decision of rewarding Juventus with a late penalty kick in the direct Serie A meeting that took place last Friday, Premium Sport reports.



The Italian broadcasters claim the President of the Italian Referee association Marcello Nicchi believes Davide Massa took the wrong decision last week but, at the same time, he has decided not to suspend the referee naming him as one of the assistants for the incoming Serie A clash between Cagliari and Lazio.



Massa’s assistant Daniele Doveri was supposed to referee Udinese-Palermo but has eventually been downgraded to simple assistant for the Dacia Arena match.



​Although the two referees have not been punished with the usual one or two match suspension, they have been downgraded and won’t be the main referees in any of the next Serie A games. Premium Sport claim that the decision has been taken because they got the wrong call in last week’s big meeting between Juve and Milan.



