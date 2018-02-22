Referee appointed for Real-Bayern

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have found out who will officiate their meeting on Tuesday, the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.



Turkish referee Cuneyt Çakir will be on the call and he is certainly no stranger to big games at this point in his career. Çakir officiated the 2014-2015 final between Juventus and Barcelona,



Çakir was the referee for Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus in the quarterfinals and for Bayern Munich's win againt PSG in the group stage back in december.