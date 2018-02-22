Referee appointed for Roma-Liverpool
30 April at 10:45Damir Skomina has been appointed to referee Wednesday’s Olimpico clash between Roma and Liverpool.
Skomina’s assistants will be Praprotnik and Vukan. Klančnik has been appointed as foruth official with Jug e Vinčič goal-line referees.
Roma are due to complete another stunning comeback and seal a 3-0 win if they want to qualify for the Champions League final.
The giallorossi managed to reach the same achievement earlier this month beating Barcelona 3-0 at home.
Both Di Francesco and Monchi have recently talked to Italian media claiming that they believe Roma can make it again.
“We have the objective to qualify for the Champions League finishing among the top four in Italy”, we’ve already done something extraordinary in Europe this season and I believe we can complete a comeback. I think we can make it. Pessimism is reigning in our lives and in our environment but I want everybody to face reality and I think we can make it", Di Francesco said.
Read Monchi's claims here.
Go to comments