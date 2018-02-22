Referee decided for Juventus-Real Madrid
09 April at 14:05The match referees for the upcoming second-leg UEFA Champions League game involving Real Madrid and Juventus game have been determined.
The first leg saw the Los Blancos maul Juventus by a 3-0 margin and the Old Lady will have a massive task at hand to turn the around at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. It was a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and a Marcelo goal that guided Real through, as Ronaldo's second goal was a picturesque overhead kick that reverberated across the world.
And the official Juventus website has now confirmed the referees that will officiate the game involving the Champions League finalists from last season.
Direttori di gara inglesi per #RMJuve. Ecco l'elenco diramato da UEFA
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments