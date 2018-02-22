Direttori di gara inglesi per #RMJuve. Ecco l'elenco diramato da UEFA

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)

The match referees for the upcoming second-leg UEFA Champions League game involving Real Madrid and Juventus game have been determined.The first leg saw the Los Blancos maul Juventus by a 3-0 margin and the Old Lady will have a massive task at hand to turn the around at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. It was a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and a Marcelo goal that guided Real through, as Ronaldo's second goal was a picturesque overhead kick that reverberated across the world.And the official Juventus website has now confirmed the referees that will officiate the game involving the Champions League finalists from last season.