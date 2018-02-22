Revealed: The referee for Tottenham v Juventus

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be the referee at the Wembley Stadium when Tottenham Hotspur will host Juventus in the Round of 16 second leg of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.



The first leg turned out to arguably be one of the most entertaining games of the round. Juventus did score twice early in the game to double their lead through a Gonzalo Higuain brace, but a Harry Kane goal before half-time handed Spurs a life-line. A delightful Christian Eriksen free-kick in the second half meant that Mauricio Pochettino's men will head back to Wembley with a big advantage over their Italian rivals.



And the man who will referee the colossal encounter at Wembley will be Polish official Szymon Marciniak, who refereed three games in Euro 2016 and also officiated the final of the 2015 European Under-21 Championship.



Marciniak will be assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and and Tomasz Listkiewicz who will be the assistants for the tie. Pawel Raczkowski and Tomasz Mucial will the additional referees. The fourth official will be Radoslaw Siejka.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)