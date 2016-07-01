Referee Tony Chapron trips into Nantes player, kicks him as reaction, then send him off.



Fair to say he has just blown the final whistle on his career pic.twitter.com/Sssv3NY3x5 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 14, 2018

In what was an otherwise pretty uneventful match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last night, referee Tony Chapron appeared to kick out at Les Canaris centre back Diego Carlos after falling to the ground during injury time.To add insult to injury, the Brazilian stopper was subsequently sent off (second yellow card) after reacting to Chapron’s unbelievable actions, which left club president Waldemar Kita calling for him to be banned from officiating.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)