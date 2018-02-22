Referee of Roma-Liverpool admits: ‘We made a mess’
04 May at 11:20“We made a mess”, that’s what Damir Skomina, the referee of Roma-Liverpool is reported to have told his assistants after watching the controversial episodes of the return Champions League semi-final tie played between the Italians and the English at the Olimpico this past Wednesday.
Skomina did not award Roma two clear penalties that could have helped the giallorossi to complete their come-back. The Serie A giants protested both on and off the pitch, after the final whistle.
Both Pallotta and Monchi hit out at referee and called Uefa to introduce VAR in Champions League.
"Congratulations to Liverpool, however, VAR is needed, this was especially shown today. It's embarrassing that things like this can happen in the Champions League, such an important competition. Without VAR, everything turns into a joke. What we saw is unacceptable, as everybody except the referees seemed to notice the situations. VAR is needed for the future”, Roma president said.
“There are things that need to be analyzed here. It's the most important competition for clubs and there is no VAR. It's true that VAR can be wrong but it certainly doesn't happen as often. I don't know why UEFA don't want it”,Monchi added.
According to La Repubblica, Skomina watched the controversial penalty episodes after the game and admitted to have made some mistakes. The Italian paper claims the referee did almost apologize to chiefs of Roma after the game.
