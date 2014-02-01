The handball incident. Correct call to overturn the penalty.



0-0 #SampMilan pic.twitter.com/xDWgy63EQ9 — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) September 24, 2017

The referee of Sampdoria-has been ‘saved’ by the VAR review as the Italian director wrongly allowed a penalty kick in favour of Sampdoria in the second minute of today’s Marassi clash against AC Milan.The rossoneri midfielder Franck Kessié was thought to have touched the ball with his hand deflecting a cross of Milan Strinic from the left.Footages of the action, however, highlighted how Kessié did not touch the ball with his hand but with his shoulder instead.Valeri initially allowed a penalty kick in favour of the blucerchiati but rightly changed his decision shortly after when he checked the images on the TV and ended up conceding a corner kick for AC Milan instead.