Regulations could force club to sell ex Spurs man to Barcelona
27 July at 18:30Barcelona could end up landing Paulinho despite Guangzhou Evergrande’s resistance.
The former Tottenham man is currently playing in China, but is willing to take a paycut in order to move back to Europe.
The Brazilian international had, according to Sport, accepted Barca’s offer of €5 million a year last month, and was looking to join the Blaugrana thanks to Neymar’s lobbying.
The Chinese club was €40 million, twice the €20m Barcelona are hoping to have to shell out.
According to the latest reports from Spain, the Chinese club may be forced to sell in order to balance the books, something that 13 out of 16 clubs have yet to do, and are required to do ahead of August 15th.
The Brazilian played 45 Premier League games between 2013 and 2015 at White Hart Lane, before moving to China.
He wants to make sure that he’s on the plane to Russia 2018, and is afraid that playing in China won’t be enough to warrant a call-up.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments