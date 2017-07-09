Barcelona could end up landing Paulinho

The former Tottenham man is currently playing in China, but is willing to take a paycut in order to move back to Europe.

The Chinese club was €40 million, twice the €20m Barcelona are hoping to have to shell out.

According to the

The Brazilian played 45 Premier League games between 2013 and 2015 at White Hart Lane, before moving to China.

He wants to make sure that he’s on the plane to Russia 2018, and is afraid that playing in China won’t be enough to warrant a call-up.