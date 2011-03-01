Reina's father: " I would like it if both Real and Juve lose the Ucl final"

Pepe Reina's father (Miguel Reina) spoke about his son's future in an interview with Radio CRC (via Tuttosport), here is what he had to say on the matter: " At Napoli, there is a great team spirit, they have the best attack in the Serie A and the 3rd best defense. I don't know if Pepe spoke with the president yet but I know that he would like to continue his Napoli career. For him, it is an honor to wear that jersey and he is very attached to the city".



Miguel Reina is an ex Atletico and Barcelona player, here is what he had to say concerning the UEFA Champions league final that will be played on June 3rd 2017: "UCL final? My three teams: Barcelona, Atletico and Napoli are all out and so this is why I would like both Real Madrid and Juventus to lose but I know it is impossible (laughing)".