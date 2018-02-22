Reina undergoes AC Milan medical
12 March at 11:20
Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is set to undergo medical with AC Milan, reports in Italy claim.
Goal.com and Sky Sport reveal the Spaniard will have his medical tests with the rossoneri today. Napoli played in Milan against Inter yesterday and Reina is reportedly going to have his medical tests with AC Milan up north.
Reina’s Napoli contract expires at the end of the season and the partenopei have already decided not to offer the Spaniard a contract extension.
AC Milan have already reached an agreement with the former Liverpool star who is set to join the San Siro hierarchy as a free agent at the end of the season.
It is still unclear whether the singing of Reina means Gigio Donnarumma’s exit in the summer. The current goalkeeper of Napoli, however, has decided to join AC Milan and will pen his contract with the rossoneri hierarchy after completing his medical tests today.
Go to comments