Relationship between Pallotta and Roma fans grows increasingly fractious

All is not well at Roma just now. The players are under fire after a series of below par performances have left them behind Lazio in the league table and facing an uphill battle to secure UEFA Champions League qualification next season.



The club is being heavily criticised for its transfer dealings last summer, with Patrik Schick, Grégoire Defrel and Cengiz Ünder all failing to convince so far this season.



After watching a recent basketball match between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in London, Pallotta insisted: “The team is strong enough without further additions.” This outlook enraged many Roma supporters which has only served to worsen the already fractious relationship between club and fans.



With many supporters convinced that Pallotta only takes care of his own selfish interests, they have taken another opportunity to hit out at his leadership. Indeed, one group hung two ‘Pallotta out’ banners in the Tor di Valle area of the city, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with his running of their club.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)