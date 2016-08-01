Release clause of Argentinean wonderkid revealed: Real Madrid and Arsenal interested
17 February at 15:35Arsenal, Real Madrid and Valencia are reported to be interested in signing Argentinean striker Lautaro Martinez, 19, who is currently under contract with Racing de Avellaneda. The Argentinean wonderkid’s contract runs until 2020 and although he has already registered 14 appearances with his club, Martinez is still looking for his first senior goal with Racing.
Reports in Spain and England are being linking the promising striker with moves to either Real Madrid or Arsenal and the president of Racing de Avellaneda has released an interview with Ole to reveal the player’s release clause. The Argentinean side are not open to sell their promising hit-man for a lower price than his current minimum transfer fee.
“It’s true, there are many clubs interested in him”, Victor Blanco said.
“He [Lautaro Martinez], however, will only leave for release clause which is set to € 9 million.”
Martinez has yet to make his debut with U20 Argentina national team but is considered one of the country’s most promising strikers.
