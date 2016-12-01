Release clause of Arsenal, Man City midfield target can be paid in two instalments
07 January at 15:50Steven N’Zonzi is one of the most wanted midfielders in Europe and a € 30 million release clause included in his contract make him one of the hottest commodities of the winter transfer window. Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have set sights on the former Stoke City midfielder and Juventus are also said to be interested in welcoming the services of the 27-year-old winger.
According to reports in Italy, the release clause of N’Zonzi can be paid in two instalments of € 15 million each, an investment that can be easily made by any of the four clubs that are monitoring the situation of the player.
Sevilla are well aware that N’Zonzi is attracting the interest of many big European clubs and have offered their midfield star a contract extension with a higher release clause. The player, however, has rejected the offer of the Spanish club putting his future at the Sanchez Pizjuan into serious doubt.
